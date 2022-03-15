Province reports 16 new COVID deaths, 688 hospitalizations

Ontario reported 16 new COVID deaths—13 of which took place in the last month and three of which were from earlier. There are now 688 COVID hospitalizations in the province and 220 ICU cases. A week ago, there were 779 hospitalizations and 246 in ICU. 11,697 tests were conducted, yielding 1076 new cases—a number that is understated due to limited testing. The positivity rate is 13 percent. There were 11,697 vaccinations administered.

Hamilton’s COVID hospitalizations remained unchanged from Friday with 50 cases reported. ICU cases dropped by two to six. The province is reclassifying some of the deaths that have occurred since the pandemic began, as not being primarily caused by COVID. As a result, Hamilton’s death toll dropped by eight cases to 520. There were 207 new covid cases reported since Friday, 55 of them in the last 24-hour period. Hamilton has 7 outbreaks—the same as Friday affecting 20 individuals. Halton COVID hospitalizations remained unchanged at four cases. There were two outbreaks reported in long term care settings after no outbreaks were reported on Friday. There was on e additional death in Halton, 30 new cases were reported.