Peace bond settles the case of encampment protesters

Following the filing of a peace bond, the Crown has withdrawn charges against the young activists who took part in a clash with Hamilton Police at the homeless encampment at J.C. Beemer Park last fall. As terms of the agreement the activists agreed to the following undertakings:

To not cross any posted police caution tape to enter a restricted area;

To not interfere with any police operation relating to the homeless;

They are prohibited from participating in any demonstrations taking place in a public place or on public land unless the demonstration is peaceful and lawful;

If participating in or being present at a demonstration which was peaceful and lawful they must immediately leave the area of that demonstration if it ceases to be peaceful or becomes unlawful; and

They are prohibited from participating in organizing, aiding, or abetting any unlawful acts or demonstrations.

The peace bond is in effect until l Nov. 24, 2022 — the one year anniversary of the incident.