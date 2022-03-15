Peace bond settles the case of encampment protesters
Following the filing of a peace bond, the Crown has withdrawn charges against the young activists who took part in a clash with Hamilton Police at the homeless encampment at J.C. Beemer Park last fall. As terms of the agreement the activists agreed to the following undertakings:
- To not cross any posted police caution tape to enter a restricted area;
- To not interfere with any police operation relating to the homeless;
- They are prohibited from participating in any demonstrations taking place in a public place or on public land unless the demonstration is peaceful and lawful;
- If participating in or being present at a demonstration which was peaceful and lawful they must immediately leave the area of that demonstration if it ceases to be peaceful or becomes unlawful; and
- They are prohibited from participating in organizing, aiding, or abetting any unlawful acts or demonstrations.
The peace bond is in effect until l Nov. 24, 2022 — the one year anniversary of the incident.
