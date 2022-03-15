The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Peace bond settles the case of encampment protesters
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Peace bond settles the case of encampment protesters

by
March 15, 2022

Following the filing of a peace bond, the Crown has withdrawn charges against the young activists who took part in a clash with Hamilton Police at the homeless encampment at J.C. Beemer Park last fall. As terms of the agreement the activists agreed to the following undertakings:

  • To not cross any posted police caution tape to enter a restricted area;
  • To not interfere with any police operation relating to the homeless;
  • They are prohibited from participating in any demonstrations taking place in a public place or on public land unless the demonstration is peaceful and lawful;
  • If participating in or being present at a demonstration which was peaceful and lawful they must immediately leave the area of that demonstration if it ceases to be peaceful or becomes unlawful; and
  • They are prohibited from participating in organizing, aiding, or abetting any unlawful acts or demonstrations.

The peace bond is in effect until l Nov. 24, 2022 — the one year anniversary of the incident.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top