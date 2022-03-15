Little change in local COVID hospitalizations

COVID hospitalizations were relatively unchanged from Monday’s reporting in Hamilton and Halton. Hamilton’s hospital count dropped by one to 49 and ICU cases were also down one to five. There were two deaths reported, bringing the revised total since the beginning of the pandemic to 522. Outbreaks in Hamilton dropped by two to seven. Halton hospitalizations increased by one to five with no deaths. With limited testing, Hamilton Public Health reported 36 new cases and Halton 49.

Ontario reported 16 new COVID deaths—13 of which took place in the last month and three of which were from earlier. There are now 688 COVID hospitalizations in the province and 220 ICU cases. A week ago, there were 779 hospitalizations and 246 in ICU. 11,697 tests were conducted, yielding 1076 new cases—a number that is understated due to limited testing. The positivity rate is 13 percent. There were 11,697 vaccinations administered.