Halton teen missing since October

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 19 year-old Heather Stoodley who has not been heard from in several months.

Investigators believe that Heather is travelling with her father, Jeffrey Stoodley, and they may have relocated to the Sudbury area. Police have been unable to make contact with them and confirm their location.

They were last seen in October of 2021 in the area of Meadowbrook Road in Burlington.

Heather is described as white and approximately 5’7” tall. She has a medium build with long curly light brown hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses and has pierced ears and a pierced nose.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24 hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.

More information including resources, ways to assist and how to report a missing person can be found here: https://www.haltonpolice.ca/en/services-and-reporting/missing-persons.aspx.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.