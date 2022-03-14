The Bay Race is Officially Back and so is the Valley Inn Road Bridge

After two years of pandemic restrictions and virtual races, the Around the Bay Road Race is officially back for a hybrid in-person/virtual race on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Race Director Anna Lewis says preparations are in full swing. The in-person field is approximately 6,000 while the online contingent represents another 1,000.

Something else that will be back this year is the aptly dubbed Heartbreak Hill at the 26k mark of the 30k route, as officials from the City of Hamilton have confirmed construction of the Valley Inn Road bridge will be completed before race day.

“Whether you love it or hate it, the Hill is such an important and iconic part of the Bay Race,” says Lewis. “When you reach the top and start heading down York Boulevard, you know that you’ve made it…you’ve overcome something truly daunting. I think we can all relate to feeling that way as we start to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions.” Valley Inn Road Bridge

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, is also back as the Bay Race’s feature charity partner for the 17th year running.

Healthcare workers have been working around the clock for the past two years to care for our community as our city’s healthcare systems were pushed to their limits. Undeterred or perhaps inspired by the challenges they faced, more than 50 St. Joe’s staff have registered to walk, run and raise funds for the Hospital they’ve spent so much time in since March 2020.

Among them is Cory Fraser, Nurse Manager in the Emergency Department at St. Joe’s Charlton Campus – the busiest ER in the City. Fraser is the co-captain of the Emergency Medicine All-Starts Team hoping to raise $5,000 as they complete the 5k race.

“I’m running to bring awareness and raise funds for the excellent care we provide every day, and to take it further, too,” says Fraser. While it may feel like the pandemic is almost over, and we truly hope that it is, here in the ER, the patients we’re seeing are sicker than normal. A lot of people haven’t sought out medical attention in the last two years for fear of the pandemic. Our hospital still needs the support of our community because we’re still coping with a very high, very acute demand for care.” Cory Fraser

This year St. Joe’s hopes to raise $225,000 through the Bay Race to expand its Emergency Mental Health Service and make room for a CT Scanner inside the Emergency Department.

The Hospital and its staff members will have a little help reaching that goal as four anonymous community members are matching the first $45,000 in donations made to any member of the Hospital’s team in the Around the Bay Road Race. To make a gift and have it matched, click on this link: Support Team St. Joe’s & Have Your Gift Matched Dollar for Dollar https://raceroster.com/events/2022/31730/around-the-bay-road-race/pledge/team/379360

Other charities raising funds through the Bay Race include Cassie & Friends, the Canadian Cancer Society, and Autism Speaks Canada.