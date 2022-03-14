ST Joes will still require masks after March 21

While much of Ontario will be no longer required to wear masks after next Monday, masks will still be required in select settings such as hospitals and high-risk congregate care, which means St. Joe’s will continue to require everyone who enters its hospitals to wear a mask and masks will still be provided at hospital entrances. Visitors and patients who choose to wear their own clean, well-fitting mask (N95 or KN95) will be permitted to do so. Individuals who refuse to properly wear a mask will not be permitted entry.

Healthcare workers will still have to abide by all current PPE requirements, including wearing a mask.

The province has also indicated that all mask mandates, including those with residual masking, will end on April 27. Although provincial directives are being lifted, individual organizations will have the authority to keep requirements in place.

St Joes also announced that its position on requiring proof of vaccination for its staff will not change despite the Ontario government announcement that the requirement for provincially mandated vaccination policies in long-term care will be lifted and that Directive 6 for hospitals will be revoked March 14. In a statement to the St. Joe’s community President Melissa Farrell sated, “ St. Joe’s has an obligation to remain committed to our Mandatory Vaccination Policy and our rationale remains unchanged. Vaccination remains critically important to our healthcare response and is supported by the Ministry of Health.”