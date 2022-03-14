Province reporting no new COVID deaths

For the first time since December the province reported no COVID-related deaths. Due to technical problems the province was unable to release hospitalization figures, but the number of ICU cases stands at 228. Last Friday the number of hospitalizations was 717 cases. There were only 7500 tests conducted which yielded 1116 new COVID cases and a positivity rate of 12.1 percent. Sunday saw only 6600 vaccinations administered. The latest provincial figures show Hamilton reporting 48 new cases and Halton 36.