Local COVID hospitalizations continue to level off

Hamilton’s COVID hospitalizations remained unchanged from Friday with 50 cases reported. ICU cases dropped by two to six. The province is reclassifying some of the deaths that have occurred since the pandemic began, as not being primarily caused by COVID. As a result, Hamilton’s death toll dropped by eight cases to 520. There were 207 new covid cases reported since Friday, 55 of them in the last 24-hour period. Hamilton has 7 outbreaks—the same as Friday affecting 20 individuals. Halton COVID hospitalizations remained unchanged at four cases. There were two outbreaks reported in long term care settings after no outbreaks were reported on Friday. There was on e additional death in Halton, 30 new cases were reported.

For the first time since December the province reported no COVID-related deaths. Due to technical problems the province was unable to release hospitalization figures, but the number of ICU cases stands at 228. Last Friday the number of hospitalizations was 717 cases. There were only 7500 tests conducted which yielded 1116 new COVID cases and a positivity rate of 12.1 percent. Sunday saw only 6600 vaccinations administered.