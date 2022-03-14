Chance to skate with Burlington’s gold medal women’s hockey stars

The City of Burlington is honouring hometown Olympic gold medalists Emma Maltais and Renata Fast with a recognition ceremony and a free recreational public skate.

Date: March 16, 2022

Time: Recognition Event begins at 10:45 a.m. Public skate begins 11 a.m.

Where: Appleby Ice Centre, Rinks 3 and 4 (at the back of the building), 1201 Appleby Line, Burlington

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward will provide remarks to Maltais and Fast.

The free public skate will happen from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is required for the free skating and masking will be required. To register for skating, go to burlington.ca/dropinandplay. Registration is not required for the recognition ceremony.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said. “We are so beyond proud of our two local gold-medal-winning Olympians – Renata Fast and Emma Maltais – and happy to be able to provide our community with the chance to come out and show these amazing athletes our support! Renata and Emma are helping break barriers for women and it was amazing to see them both show the kind of talent and skill that Burlington and Canada have to offer on an international stage like the Olympics.”

Maltais began skating at the age of 2 and began playing hockey at the age of 4. During high school, she played for the Oakville Hornets in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), where she served as team captain in the 2016–17 season and set a team record for career points with 147. In 2017, she began attending Ohio State University, playing for the university’s women’s ice hockey program. In her collegiate career she set records for scoring an was names a college all-star.

In addition to her participation in the Beijing Olympics, Emma represented Canada at the 2016 and 2017 IIHF World Women’s U18 Championship, scoring a total of nine points in ten games and winning silver twice.

Prior to this year’s gold medal performance in China, Renata Fast played NCAA hockey for the Clarkson Golden Knights where her team made history by winning their schools first NCAA Championship. She made her debut with the Canada women’s national ice hockey team at the 2015 4 Nations Cup, where they placed silver. She competed in the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Plymouth, Michigan. She was named to the 2018 Olympic Games Canada women’s national ice hockey team competing in Pyeongchang where the team earned a silver.