Public invited to weigh in on Hamilton’s housing future for families

Hamilton is taking a stab at collecting public input into how to provide housing for the 200,000-odd new residents that Hamilton will absorb by 2051, The Family-Friendly Housing project is a City of Hamilton initiative that is looking at ways to provide and encourage an adequate supply of housing that is suitable for larger households and families with children.

The term ‘family-friendly housing’ in this context refers primarily to housing that meets the needs of households with children (i.e. parent/guardian or multi-generational family with at least one child).

On September 21, 2021, Planning Committee received Staff Report PED21107 , containing a discussion paper titled Encouraging Family Friendly Housing in Hamilton. The discussion paper outlined numerous planning-related actions for family friendly housing that could be considered for Hamilton.

Public Input invited

From February to April 2022, staff will be engaging with the community to obtain feedback on the actions outlined in the discussion paper titled Encouraging Family Friendly Housing in Hamilton. Public input will be used to develop recommendations on which actions should be pursued further. Future steps will include refining the details of the recommended actions and preparing a strategy for implementation.

Virtual Public Information Centre

The city is staging two public information sessions to provide an overview of Staff Report PED21207. The presentation will review the planning-related actions for family friendly housing identified in the discussion paper that are being considered for Hamilton.

PIC #1 (Evening)

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

PIC #2 (Afternoon)

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 pm

