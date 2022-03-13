COVID Hospitalizations in Ontario at 722, eight deaths

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario stand at 722 cases, unchanged from Saturday’s reporting, but not all of Ontario’s hospitals post numbers on weekends.. ICU cases dropped four from Saturday to 228 and down more than 20 from a week earlier. The province reported 8 additional COVID-19-related deaths. There were nearly 12,000 tests administered yielding 1631 new cases, a number that is understated due to limited testing, and a positivity rate of 11.7 percent. There were just over 15,000 vaccinations administered. Provincial figures show Hamilton with 63 new cases and Halton with 70.