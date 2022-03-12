There will be jets in the air at the Tim Horton Classic

Two CT-155 Hawk training jets from 2 Canadian Forces Flying Training School at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Sask. will conduct a flyby over the NHL Heritage Classic, at Tim Horton Field Sunday. The flyby will take place at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

In a memo the Royal Canadian Air Force says fly-pasts are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times. Aircraft participation is subject to weather and operational requirements.

Members of the public are reminded to maintain proper physical distancing practices in line with their provincial health guidelines while observing the flypast. The CT-155 Hawk was developed by Hawker-Siddley in the UK and is used to train pilots for front-line fighter aircraft. With its superior technology, this jet can perform a wide range of high-performance training missions.

The Hawk’s cockpit features a heads-up display, hands-on throttle and stick controls as well as integrated navigation and targeting systems. It can reach a top speed of nearly 1,500 km/h and has a range of 2,600 kilometers.