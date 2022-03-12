Sleeping it off on the QEW

In the second bizarre impaired driving charge in a month on the QEW at Niagara, Niagara OPP were dispatched to a vehicle early this morning, stopped in a live lane on the QEW in Niagara Falls. The driver was asleep at the wheel, with alcohol nearby. The driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving and had his vehicle towed and impounded. Last month, a 27-year-old woman driving on the QEW Niagara this weekend was so impaired by alcohol that she decided to call for a ride home. So she called 911 and got Niagara OPP, According to OPP the call went like this: “911 – What is your emergency?” Driver: “Can you help me? I am driving but I am too drunk to drive, can you come pick me and take me home?” A cruiser was dispatched and the women was arrested for impaired driving.