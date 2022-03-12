New inductees to Burlington Sports Hall of Fame

The Burlington Sports Hall of Fame will be indicting five new members at a ceremony to be held May 31.

Burlington Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes:

Marcel Desjardins – Builder, CFL

– Builder, CFL Bryce Leggatt – Builder, Co-founder BSHOF

– Builder, Co-founder BSHOF Wendy Morgan – Builder, Coach Paralympic Curling (Currently in Beijing)

– Builder, Coach Paralympic Curling (Currently in Beijing) Cathy Phillips – Athlete, Womens Hockey

– Athlete, Womens Hockey Eric Smith – Media, NBA Voice of the Raptors

Marcel Desjardins

• General Manager- Ottawa REDBLACKS (2013 – 2021)

• Assistant General Manager- Montreal Alouettes (2002-2006) (2008 – 2012)

• General Manager – Hamilton Tiger Cats (2006 – 2007)

• Four time Grey Cup Champion; Montreal Alouettes (2002, 2009, 2010) &

Ottawa REDBLACKS (2016)

• Born & raised in Burlington: fluently bilingual -attended – École St. Philippe and École secondaire George P. Vanier (Hamilton)

Bryce Leggatt

• Co- founder- Burlington Sports Hall of Fame

• McMaster University Football OIAA All-Star (1964)

• Drafted by Ottawa Rough Riders (1964)

• Member: Hamilton Board of Approved Basketball & Lakeshore Football Officials Association; Kitch MacPherson OUA West Officials Hall of Fame

• Recipient: Ontario Community Service Award (2009) ; A.J. Dunn – Outstanding Leadership Award & Initiative for the Advancement of Sport in Burlington (2016)

Wendy Morgan

• Team Leader – Canadian Paralympic Curling: Torino (2006-Gold); Vancouver

(2010-Gold); Sochi (2014-Gold); Pyeongchang (2018-Bronze); Beijing (2022 tbd)

• Coach Team Jennifer Jones

o Scotties Tournament of Hearts: (2015-Gold); (2016-Bronze); (2018-Gold)

o World Women’s Championship: (2015-Silver); (2018-Gold)

• Recipient: Harry Clark Award of Excellence (2000); Petro Canada Coaching Excellence Award (2015); Joan Mead Builder Award (2018); Canadian Sports Award -Team of the Year (2018)

Cathy Phillips

• Inaugural Canadian Womens Hockey Nationals (Gold-1982)

o Played in six subsequent Nationals winning 3 Gold; 1 Silver; 2 Bronze

• World Championships ( Gold- 1987 & 1990)

o Team Canada goalie – “First” unofficial Women’s World Hockey Tournament – named Outstanding Goaltender (1987); Inaugural Women’s World Championship “officially” sanctioned by the IIHF (1990)

• Recipient: Isobel Gathorne-Hardy Award (2005); Female Breakthrough Award (2009)

• Honoured: Hockey Hall of Fame displays Cathy Phillips’ Goalie Jersey (1992) – Inaugural Womens World Championship

• Played 17 seasons – Central Ontario’s Womens Hockey League (COWHL)

o Voted top goalie in 14 of the 17 seasons

Eric Smith

• Born & raised in Burlington: attended- Canadian Martyrs and Notre Dame C.S.S.

• Voice of the Toronto Raptors – Sportsnet The FAN 590

• Sportsnet TV – NBA Analyst and Feature Interviewer

• Radio call: NBA Toronto Raptors Championship (2019)

o London Olympics Men’s Boxing (2012)

• Broadcaster: Women’s National Bank Open- Tennis Championships

• Recently celebrated 25th Anniversary at The FAN 590

This years’ Induction Reception will take place on Tuesday May 31st at the Burlington Golf & Country Club.

5:30 ~ Doors Open

6:00 – 7:00: Cocktail Social

7:00 – 8:00: Formal Inductions

8:00 p.m. ~ Evening Concludes / Social

Tickets: $60 per person *** Hors D’Oeuvres will be served throughout the evening/ Cash bar

Contact Wayne Heslop: #905-520-8922 or Email: wayne.heslop@cogeco.ca