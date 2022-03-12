New inductees to Burlington Sports Hall of Fame
The Burlington Sports Hall of Fame will be indicting five new members at a ceremony to be held May 31.
Burlington Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes:
- Marcel Desjardins – Builder, CFL
- Bryce Leggatt – Builder, Co-founder BSHOF
- Wendy Morgan – Builder, Coach Paralympic Curling (Currently in Beijing)
- Cathy Phillips – Athlete, Womens Hockey
- Eric Smith – Media, NBA Voice of the Raptors
Marcel Desjardins
• General Manager- Ottawa REDBLACKS (2013 – 2021)
• Assistant General Manager- Montreal Alouettes (2002-2006) (2008 – 2012)
• General Manager – Hamilton Tiger Cats (2006 – 2007)
• Four time Grey Cup Champion; Montreal Alouettes (2002, 2009, 2010) &
Ottawa REDBLACKS (2016)
• Born & raised in Burlington: fluently bilingual -attended – École St. Philippe and École secondaire George P. Vanier (Hamilton)
Bryce Leggatt
• Co- founder- Burlington Sports Hall of Fame
• McMaster University Football OIAA All-Star (1964)
• Drafted by Ottawa Rough Riders (1964)
• Member: Hamilton Board of Approved Basketball & Lakeshore Football Officials Association; Kitch MacPherson OUA West Officials Hall of Fame
• Recipient: Ontario Community Service Award (2009) ; A.J. Dunn – Outstanding Leadership Award & Initiative for the Advancement of Sport in Burlington (2016)
Wendy Morgan
• Team Leader – Canadian Paralympic Curling: Torino (2006-Gold); Vancouver
(2010-Gold); Sochi (2014-Gold); Pyeongchang (2018-Bronze); Beijing (2022 tbd)
• Coach Team Jennifer Jones
o Scotties Tournament of Hearts: (2015-Gold); (2016-Bronze); (2018-Gold)
o World Women’s Championship: (2015-Silver); (2018-Gold)
• Recipient: Harry Clark Award of Excellence (2000); Petro Canada Coaching Excellence Award (2015); Joan Mead Builder Award (2018); Canadian Sports Award -Team of the Year (2018)
Cathy Phillips
• Inaugural Canadian Womens Hockey Nationals (Gold-1982)
o Played in six subsequent Nationals winning 3 Gold; 1 Silver; 2 Bronze
• World Championships ( Gold- 1987 & 1990)
o Team Canada goalie – “First” unofficial Women’s World Hockey Tournament – named Outstanding Goaltender (1987); Inaugural Women’s World Championship “officially” sanctioned by the IIHF (1990)
• Recipient: Isobel Gathorne-Hardy Award (2005); Female Breakthrough Award (2009)
• Honoured: Hockey Hall of Fame displays Cathy Phillips’ Goalie Jersey (1992) – Inaugural Womens World Championship
• Played 17 seasons – Central Ontario’s Womens Hockey League (COWHL)
o Voted top goalie in 14 of the 17 seasons
Eric Smith
• Born & raised in Burlington: attended- Canadian Martyrs and Notre Dame C.S.S.
• Voice of the Toronto Raptors – Sportsnet The FAN 590
• Sportsnet TV – NBA Analyst and Feature Interviewer
• Radio call: NBA Toronto Raptors Championship (2019)
o London Olympics Men’s Boxing (2012)
• Broadcaster: Women’s National Bank Open- Tennis Championships
• Recently celebrated 25th Anniversary at The FAN 590
This years’ Induction Reception will take place on Tuesday May 31st at the Burlington Golf & Country Club.
5:30 ~ Doors Open
6:00 – 7:00: Cocktail Social
7:00 – 8:00: Formal Inductions
8:00 p.m. ~ Evening Concludes / Social
Tickets: $60 per person *** Hors D’Oeuvres will be served throughout the evening/ Cash bar
Contact Wayne Heslop: #905-520-8922 or Email: wayne.heslop@cogeco.ca