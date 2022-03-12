The Bay Observer
New inductees to Burlington Sports Hall of Fame
New inductees to Burlington Sports Hall of Fame

March 12, 2022

The Burlington Sports Hall of Fame will be indicting five new members at a ceremony to be held May 31.

Burlington Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes:

  • Marcel Desjardins – Builder,  CFL
  • Bryce Leggatt – Builder,  Co-founder BSHOF
  • Wendy Morgan – Builder, Coach Paralympic Curling (Currently in Beijing)
  • Cathy Phillips – Athlete, Womens Hockey
  • Eric Smith – Media, NBA Voice of the Raptors

             Marcel Desjardins

•             General Manager- Ottawa REDBLACKS (2013 – 2021)

•             Assistant General Manager- Montreal Alouettes (2002-2006) (2008 – 2012)

•             General Manager – Hamilton Tiger Cats (2006 – 2007)

•             Four time Grey Cup Champion; Montreal Alouettes (2002, 2009, 2010) &

Ottawa REDBLACKS (2016)

•             Born & raised in Burlington: fluently bilingual -attended – École St. Philippe and École secondaire George P. Vanier (Hamilton)

               Bryce Leggatt

•             Co- founder- Burlington Sports Hall of Fame

•             McMaster University Football OIAA All-Star (1964)

•             Drafted by Ottawa Rough Riders (1964)

•             Member: Hamilton Board of Approved Basketball & Lakeshore Football Officials Association;  Kitch MacPherson OUA West Officials Hall of Fame

•             Recipient: Ontario Community Service Award (2009) ; A.J. Dunn – Outstanding Leadership Award & Initiative for the Advancement of Sport in Burlington (2016)

                    Wendy Morgan

•             Team Leader – Canadian Paralympic Curling: Torino (2006-Gold); Vancouver

(2010-Gold); Sochi (2014-Gold); Pyeongchang (2018-Bronze); Beijing (2022 tbd)

•             Coach Team Jennifer Jones

o             Scotties Tournament of Hearts: (2015-Gold); (2016-Bronze); (2018-Gold)

o             World Women’s Championship: (2015-Silver); (2018-Gold)

•             Recipient: Harry Clark Award of Excellence (2000); Petro Canada Coaching Excellence Award (2015); Joan Mead Builder Award (2018); Canadian Sports Award -Team of the Year (2018)

              Cathy Phillips

•             Inaugural Canadian Womens Hockey Nationals (Gold-1982)

o             Played in six subsequent Nationals winning 3 Gold; 1 Silver; 2 Bronze

•             World Championships ( Gold- 1987 & 1990)

o             Team Canada goalie – “First” unofficial Women’s World Hockey Tournament – named Outstanding Goaltender (1987);  Inaugural Women’s World Championship “officially” sanctioned by the IIHF (1990)

•             Recipient: Isobel Gathorne-Hardy Award (2005); Female Breakthrough Award (2009)

•             Honoured: Hockey Hall of Fame displays Cathy Phillips’ Goalie Jersey (1992) – Inaugural Womens World Championship

•             Played 17 seasons – Central Ontario’s Womens Hockey League (COWHL)

o             Voted top goalie in 14 of the 17 seasons

           Eric Smith

•             Born & raised in Burlington: attended- Canadian Martyrs and Notre Dame C.S.S.

•             Voice of the Toronto Raptors – Sportsnet The FAN 590

•             Sportsnet TV – NBA Analyst and Feature Interviewer

•             Radio call: NBA Toronto Raptors Championship (2019)

o             London Olympics Men’s Boxing (2012)

•             Broadcaster: Women’s National Bank Open- Tennis Championships

•             Recently celebrated 25th Anniversary at The FAN 590

This years’ Induction Reception will take place on Tuesday May 31st at the Burlington Golf & Country Club.

5:30 ~ Doors Open

6:00 – 7:00: Cocktail Social

7:00 – 8:00: Formal Inductions

8:00 p.m. ~ Evening Concludes / Social

Tickets: $60 per person *** Hors D’Oeuvres will be served throughout the evening/ Cash bar

Contact Wayne Heslop: #905-520-8922 or Email: wayne.heslop@cogeco.ca

