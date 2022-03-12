Hamilton Police take down east end drug den

After receiving a tip about drug activity, Hamilton Police opened an investigation in the City’s East End.

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, Hamilton Police applied for and were granted a search warrant in the area of Barton Street East and Balmoral Avenue.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., Police entered the residence and located Steven Cabral, Jose Silva, April Blake, Joelene Keogh and Chad Mallory.

Hamilton Police seized a street value of $4,110 in illicit drugs, over $1,100 in Canadian currency, 30 rounds of ammunition, a replica firearm and a cross-bow.

Three adult males and two adult females were arrested and charged. Charged Charges Steven CABRAL39-year-old man from Hamilton · Possession for the Purpose – Cocaine· Possession for the Purpose – Fentanyl· Possession for the Purpose – Methamphetamine· Possession for the Purpose – Hydromorphone · Possession for the Purpose – Hashish· Possession for the Purpose – Psilocybin· Two Counts of Possession Contrary to Order Jose SILVA38-year-old man from Hamilton · Possession for the Purpose – Cocaine· Possession for the Purpose – Fentanyl· Possession for the Purpose – Methamphetamine· Possession for the Purpose – Hydromorphone · Possession for the Purpose – Hashish· Possession for the Purpose – Psilocybin Charged Charges April BLAKE52-year-old female from Hamilton · Possession for the Purpose – Cocaine· Possession for the Purpose – Fentanyl· Possession for the Purpose – Methamphetamine· Possession for the Purpose – Hydromorphone · Possession for the Purpose – Hashish· Possession for the Purpose – Psilocybin· Two Counts Possession Contrary to Order Joelene KEOGH38-year-old female from Hamilton · Possession for the Purpose – Cocaine· Possession for the Purpose – Fentanyl· Possession for the Purpose – Methamphetamine· Possession for the Purpose – Hydromorphone · Possession for the Purpose – Hashish· Possession for the Purpose – Psilocybin Chad MALLORY28-year-old male from Hamilton · Fail to Comply Probation – Warrant

Hamilton Police Service is reminding the public that crossbows’ and replica firearms are illegal and if encountered, the public is advised to call police.

Anyone with any information on this case are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Candace Culp by calling 905-546-2907.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitanonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com