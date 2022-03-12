COVID hospitalization in Ontario at 722 cases, 20 deaths
COVID hospitalizations in Ontario stand at 722 cases, up five from Friday’s reporting, but down more than 70 cases from a week earlier. ICU cases dropped six from Friday to 232 and down more than 20 from a week earlier. The province reported 20 additional COVID-19-related deaths–16 of those deaths occurred in the past month, while four occurred more than one month ago. There were 13,000 tests administered yielding 2015 new cases, a number that is understated due to limited testing, and a positivity rate of 12.1 percent. There were just over 16,000 vaccinations administered. Provincial figures show Hamilton with 89 new cases and Halton with 92.
What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree0
Happy0
In Love0
Not Sure0