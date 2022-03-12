COVID hospitalization in Ontario at 722 cases, 20 deaths

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario stand at 722 cases, up five from Friday’s reporting, but down more than 70 cases from a week earlier. ICU cases dropped six from Friday to 232 and down more than 20 from a week earlier. The province reported 20 additional COVID-19-related deaths–16 of those deaths occurred in the past month, while four occurred more than one month ago. There were 13,000 tests administered yielding 2015 new cases, a number that is understated due to limited testing, and a positivity rate of 12.1 percent. There were just over 16,000 vaccinations administered. Provincial figures show Hamilton with 89 new cases and Halton with 92.