Bulldogs outdoor game will also showcase Bulldog foundation partners

In honour of the 2022 Outdoor Showcase that will see the Hamilton Bulldogs face off against the Oshawa Generals at Tim Hortons Field Monday, Carstar, Scotiabank, New Horizon Development and FirstOntario Credit Union are all working with the Bulldogs’ Foundation and local causes to help those in need in the Hamilton community.

First Ontario

FirstOntario Credit Union continues to support the Bulldogs’ Foundation through the breakfast and Adopt-a-School Programs. FirstOntario is joining the Bulldogs in presenting the 2022 Outdoor Showcase Fan Fest and will provide tickets to the event to give Hamilton students in the Adopt-A-School program the opportunity to be part of history at Tim Hortons Field.

Carstar and New Horizon

Through the Bulldogs’ Foundation, Carstar will be working with St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation to support their work in Mental Health, Scotiabank is continuing their support of the PWPHA and working with the Hockey Canada Foundation, while New Horizon Developments are working in support of the Eva Rothwell Centre. Each charity will receive a donation of $25,000 from the Bulldogs’ Foundation in partnership with the corporate sponsors.

Said Melissa Farrell, President, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton. “ . The donation will support mental health and addictions care at our Hospital—a cause that’s never been more important as we emerge on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic and seek help for the feelings of fear, anxiety, depression and PTSD COVID-19 has left in its wake.”

The 2022 Outdoor Showcase Fan Fest will take place on the South Plaza at Tim Hortons Field. The event runs from 5:00 pm to puck drop at 7 p.m. on Monday, with live music, prizes and games for fans.

For more information on the 2022 Outdoor Showcase or Hamilton Bulldogs tickets call 905-529-8500 or visit hamiltonbulldogs.com