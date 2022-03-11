Hamilton Public Library Hosts Free Tax Filing Services

Individuals with modest household incomes can tap into top professional tax filing expertise for free at the Hamilton Public Library. Teams from the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program are heading to six local libraries in March and April to offer free drop-off and by-appointment services.

Drop-Off Service:

Hand your documents to a tax-trained volunteer who verifies your identity, asks a few questions about completing your return. It takes about 15 minutes. The turnaround time is about two weeks. A pick-up time is arranged.

By Appointment Service:

Register for a 45-minute appointment at hpl.ca/events. Trained tax volunteers prepare your return using the documents and information you provide. The tax return is reviewed by Chartered Professional Accountant volunteers and then electronically filed.

For details about required tax documents and Frequently Asked Questions go to hpl.ca/free-tax-return.

WHO: Anyone with a modest household income:

Family Size Total Family Income

1 Person $35,000

2 People $45,000

3 People $47,500

4 People $50,000

5 People $52,500

More Than 5 People $52.500+$2,500 per each additional person

WHEN:

Drop-off and by-appointment services are available 10am-4pm on select Wednesdays and Saturdays starting March 16 to April 27. Visit hpl.ca/free-tax-return for schedule information.

WHERE:

Barton, Central, Dundas, Red Hill, Terryberry and Turner Park libraries.

This is a partnership with Hamilton Public Library, CPA Ontario, Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, McMaster University and Canada Revenue Agency.