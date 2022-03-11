Case counts in Hamilton and Halton jump

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by three to 50 and ICU cases increased by two to eight. There was one death taken off the total as part of changed reporting of fatalities. Halton’s hospital case count remained at four with one new death. Although case counts are understated due to the limitations on testing, both Hamilton and Halton recorded the highest new case counts in over a month with Hamilton reporting 136 and Halton 94 positive tests.

Province-wide, hospitalizations related to COVID continue to decline with 717 cases reported—down 25 from Thursday’s reporting. ICU cases increased by six to 238. There were no deaths reported as the province has announced a change in the way deaths are reported. As of Friday, the Ministry of Health will break down deaths into three categories: whether COVID-19 contributed to a death, whether COVID-19 caused a death, or if the cause of death is unknown or missing from provincial data. As a result more than 400 previously reported COVID deaths have been removed from the province’s tally.

There were 14,571 tests administered, yielding 2130 new cases—a number that is understated due to limited testing, and a positivity rate of 11.7 percent. There were 15,000 vaccinations administered as the number of residents aged five and up approached the 90 percent mark.