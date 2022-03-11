Burlington restaurant operators urged to get patio applications filed ASAP

April 15 will be the opening date for the temporary restaurant patio program in Burlington. Council also approved expediting the approval process for 2021 temporary patio permit holders to allow their permits to be renewed this year based on their 2021 patio approvals. Application fees for the 2022 temporary patio program are being waived once again to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for the 2022 temporary patio program are being accepted until Friday, April 1, 2022. Business owners/operators that would like to install a temporary patio during the 2022 patio season are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applications will still be accepted after this deadline but may take longer to approve.

City staff are committed to reviewing temporary patio program applications and working collaboratively with applicants to help local restaurants and businesses understand how they can safely operate an outdoor patio during the 2022 patio season.

For more information, visit burlington.ca/patios or contact the City’s Special Business Area Coordinator: Samantha.Romlewski@burlington.ca 905-335-7600, ext. 7402.

Mark Simeoni, Director, Community Planning commented, “I urge owners who are considering adding a patio for the spring, summer or fall season, to submit their application as soon as possible so staff can work with them on a mutual solution. Our goal is to support our local businesses by turning around their patio permit applications as quickly as we can.”