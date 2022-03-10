Police recover half a million dollars’ worth of hot wheels in auto theft bust

Hamilton Police have arrested 33 individuals and recovered 32 stolen vehicles as a response to a rise in stolen vehicles during Project Hot Wheels which launched in January of 2022.

In the last year Hamilton Police have seen an increase of 46 per cent in relation to stolen automobiles within our city. During Project Hot Wheels Hamilton Police joined local partners, The Halton Regional Police Service, Niagara Regional Police, Ontario’s Vehicle Sales Regulator (OMVIC), The Insurance Bureau of Canada, Équité Association and City of Hamilton Bylaw in efforts to combat automobile theft.

Through various techniques such as utilizing intelligence led policing, analytics on repeat offenders, known target vehicles and hot spot theft areas, Hamilton Police were able to share and gather information that led to the arrest of offenders.

During Project Hot Wheels investigators made 33 arrests, laid 157 charges, executed five warrants, recovered 32 stolen vehicles, stolen property, three firearms, ammunition, $9,416.20 in Canadian Currency and seized approximately $93,000 in illicit drugs.

A total of $508,000 in stolen vehicles were recovered during Project Hot Wheels.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimates auto thefts cost Canadians close to $1 billion yearly, including $542 million for insurers to fix or replace stolen vehicles, $250 million in police, health care and court system costs and millions more for correctional services.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into these crimes, are asked to contact Acting Sergeant Brian Wren of the Division Two Crime Managers Office at 905-546-2948

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online