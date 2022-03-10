Hamilton COVID hospitalizations at 47, six ICU cases

There was an uptick of six COVID cases in Hamilton Hospitals to 47 and one extra ICU case bringing that number to six. There were also two deaths reported. There are now nine outbreaks underway in Hamilton involving 29 of Hamilton’s 141 active cases. 79 new cases were reported bringing the seven-day average case count to 62. Halton reported only four hospital cases of COVID and no deaths. There were 58 new cases reported. Currently Halton is reporting no outbreaks.

Hospitalizations related to COVID continues their slow decline with 742 cases reported—down nine from Wednesday’s reporting. ICU cases increased by three to 244. There were 14 deaths reported as the province has announced a change in the way deaths are reported. As of Friday, the Ministry of Health will break down deaths into three categories: whether COVID-19 contributed to a death, whether COVID-19 caused a death, or if the cause of death is unknown or missing from provincial data. As a result 489 previously reported COVID deaths have been removed from the province’s tally.

There were 14,695 tests administered, yielding 2125 new cases—a number that is understated due to limited testing, and a positivity rate of 11.2 percent. There were 14,000 vaccinations administered at the number of residents aged five and up approached the 90 percent mark.