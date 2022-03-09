Ontario COVID mask mandate lifts Monday, March 21

As expected Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health has declared that most mandatory masking rules will be lifted as of Monday March 21—the first full day of Spring. The exceptions to the mask lifting will be public transit, health care settings, long-term care homes and congregate care settings.

Anticipating that some residents may wish to continue wearing masks in certain situations Dr, Moore urged residents to “remain kind, considerate and respectful toward those who continue wearing a mask.” He added, “we must also expect indicators, such as cases and hospitalizations, to increase slightly as Ontarians increasingly interact with one another. However, thanks to our high vaccination rates and natural immunity, as well as the arrival of antivirals, Ontario has the tools necessary to manage the impact of the virus.” He said that even though just over half of children aged 5-11 have had a dose of vaccine, the risk to kids in this age group is low.

He cautioned, “while this does not signal that COVID-19 has disappeared or that the pandemic is over, it does mean that we have come to a place where we know what we need to do to manage this virus and to keep each other safe…vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19 and the best protection for the progress we have made.”