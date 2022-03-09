Local hospitalizations at lowest level since December

Hamilton hospitalizations dropped to 41 cases—the lowest number since December 21, while ICU cases sit at five. There were no deaths recorded and the new case count is 70. Halton is reporting six hospitalizations. Also the lowest since December, and 74 new cases. There was one death reported Monday.

COVID case counts in Ontario continue their decline with 751 COVID hospitalizations reported Wednesday and 241 ICU cases. The case count has declined by almost 100 in the past week, and ICU beds have decreased by 32. There were 20 deaths reported. More than 17,000 tests were conducted, yielding 1947 new cases and a positivity rate of 10.9 percent. There were 13,674 vaccinations administered.

.