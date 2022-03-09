Hamilton Police identify Hamilton’s first homicide victim of the year

Shane Grenier, 39-years-old, from Hamilton has now been identified as the victim of Sunday night’s homicide.

Sunday, shortly before 6:00 p.m., Hamilton Police were called to the area of Tisdale Street South and Erie Avenue. Upon arriving, police located a male lying on the ground and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Shane’s family are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of their family member. In the wake of this crime, Shane’s family have requested privacy to grieve their loss.

Investigators continue to search for a Black BMW sedan. At this time, there are no further investigative updates. Police believe the shooting took place elsewhere and the body was transported to the downtown location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Ebert at 905-546-4167. Police would also like to thank the public for the numerous tips and information submitted as it relates to this homicide.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.