COVID case counts drop by nearly 100 in past week

COVID case counts in Ontario continue their decline with 751 COVID hospitalizations reported Wednesday and 241 ICU cases. The case count has declined by almost 100 in the past week, and ICU beds have decreased by 32. There were 20 deaths reported. More than 17,000 tests were conducted, yielding 1947 new cases and a positivity rate of 10.9 percent. There were 13,674 vaccinations administered.

The number of COVID cases and the impact on intensive care units continues to drop locally. Hamilton COVID hospitalizations are reported at 49 with four ICU cases. There are six outbreaks involving a total of 24 individuals. There were no new deaths reported. Halton has only six COVID cases and none in ICU. There were no deaths reported in Halton.