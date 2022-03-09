Big plans in store for Eastgate Square

There has been a lot of media discussion about reconfiguring our large shopping malls to add a residential component and now there is word that Eastgate Square may be the first such opportunity in Hamilton

Harrison Equity Partners, together with Retail Ventures CND Inc., plans the redevelopment of Eastgate Square into a revitalized retail destination and residential community. The first new community of its kind in Hamilton, this integrated development will tie in with existing and planned transportation infrastructure to convert the 45-acre Eastgate Square site into an accessible and affordable destination. The area is already well connected with easy rail and road access and will further benefit from the new Centennial GO train station and the soon-to-be-built Hamilton Light Rail Transit (LRT).

Eastgate Square is a well established retail location. The proposed redevelopment will maintain its market position by adding existing and new shops and services to cater to the local community’s daily needs with a focus on healthcare, wellness, pet care and similar core services inside re-designed complex.

Over time, this revitalized addition to East Hamilton and Stoney Creek will also provide numerous housing options. The entire development will be designed to integrate with the broader local community.

Adding both retail and residential options, the development aligns with the city’s strategic plan and Official Plan which aims to intensify and develop higher density neighborhoods in urban areas. This strategy reduces sprawl, helping to leave farmland intact, while maximizing the utility of existing and planned transportation infrastructure.

“We are very pleased to be leading the redevelopment of Eastgate Square,” says Mark H. Newman, CEO and Founder of Harrison Equity Partners. “We believe that with a careful appreciation of the local community’s needs we can make Eastgate Square the kind of special place where people will come to live, work, shop and be together.”