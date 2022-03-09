Big part of Randle Reef cleanup is complete

After decades of discussion and several years of work today, The Federal, Provincial and Local governments announced the successful completion of stage 2 of the Randle Reef Remediation Project– a project with the objective to remove toxic substances and restore water quality and ecosystem health in Hamilton Harbour.

During Stage 2, over 615,000 cubic metres of contaminated sediment was managed, enough to fill a hockey rink nearly three times over. The sediment was primarily dredged and placed into an Engineered Containment Facility (ECF) constructed during the first stage, while remaining contaminated sediment was capped in-place. As part of the third and final stage of the project, scheduled to begin in fall 2022 and complete by 2024, a multi-layered environmental top will be placed on the ECF as a final step to isolate contaminants. Once complete, the area will provide Hamilton Port with additional Port land.

The $138.9-million clean-up is funded through a public-private approach, with the federal government and the Province of Ontario each contributing a third of the funding and the remaining third collectively funded by local partners. The multi-year remediation plan, led by Environment and Climate Change Canada, focuses on removing and containing toxic sediment in the Reef area of the harbour, a legacy of the intense industrial and urban development around its shores dating back to the 1800s.