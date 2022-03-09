BAY RUNNERS CAN RETURN TO VALLEY INN ROAD

“I am very excited to see the Valley Inn Bridge re-open for pedestrians. This is an important connection between Hamilton and Burlington that has been closed for several years due to the deterioration of the old bridge. It also serves as a crossing for the Around the Bay race that adds a challenging hill component to the race”

The 30 kilometre race, the oldest in North America, is set for March 27, this year.

The old bridge, a World Ward II type Bailey bridge, was closed to pedestrians in 2019 for safety reasons. The new bridge is a direct result of a financial contribution from Hamilton’s McNally Foundation.

Councillor Galbraith reported that the new bridge will need to close again for a few days in April to finish the construction, meanwhile, the Race goes on!

by Rick Craven