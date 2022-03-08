Ontario COVID hospitalizations drop by 135 week over week

With all Ontario hospitals reporting their case counts, Ontario is reporting 779 COVID cases and 246 ICU cases. A week earlier there were 914 hospitalizations and 278 ICU cases. There were 20 deaths reported. Vaccinations continue to fall off with only 9737 doses administered Monday. The number of Ontarians aged five and older with at least one dose is almost 90 percent, but the number of children aged 5 to 11 is hovering under 55 percent. There were just over 9700 tests administered, yielding a new case count of 1208 and a positivity rate of 11.2 percent, but the case count is understated due to limitations in testing.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 60 COVID hospitalizations, an increase of 11 from Friday, but ICU cases were unchanged at six. There was one death reported in Hamilton bringing the total to 527 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 51 new COVID cases reported. Outbreaks were unchanged at five. Halton Public Health reports eight hospitalizations, one death and 23 new cases.