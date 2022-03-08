On bail, arrested for car break-ins

A 33-year-old drifter who was already out on bail, is cooling his heels in a Halton cell after a resident alerted police that somebody was breaking into cars. Tuesday morning at approximately 3:50 am, Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to the area of Bluegrass Lane and Dryden Avenue in northeast Burlington, for reports of a male trying to break into vehicles. The resident who phoned in the report was able to provide a description of the male.

Police went to the area and found the suspect, who was caught with break in tools and items believed to have been stolen from area vehicles (currency, perfume, sunglasses, purses, etc.).

Shad Atkin (33) of no fixed address was arrested and has been charged with a string of charges including failure to comply with a release order.

Halton Police remind residents of the value of reporting suspicious activity to police. In this case, one phone call likely prevented further break-ins to area vehicles and lead to the arrest of a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. ” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.