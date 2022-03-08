Local COVID case count and ICU cases at new lows

The number of COVID cases and the impact on intensive care units continues to drop locally. Hamilton COVID hospitalizations are reported at 49 with four ICU cases. There are six outbreaks involving a total of 24 individuals. There were no new deaths reported. Halton has only six COVID cases and none in ICU. There were no deaths reported in Halton.

With all Ontario hospitals reporting their case counts, Ontario is reporting 779 COVID cases and 246 ICU cases. There were 20 deaths reported. Vaccinations continue to fall off with only 9737 doses administered Monday. The number of Ontarians aged five and older with at least one dose is almost 90 percent, but the number of children aged 5 to 11 is hovering under 55 percent. There were just over 9700 tests administered, yielding a new case count of 1208 and a positivity rate of 11.2 percent, but the case count is understated due to limitations in testing.