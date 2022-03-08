Interval House of Hamilton names emergency shelter honouring Victoria Mancinelli on International Women’s Day

Interval House of Hamilton has named its emergency shelter for women and their children – Victoria and Friends, in honour of Victoria Mancinelli, Director, Communications, Public Relations, Marketing and Strategic Partnerships LiUNA.

Said Nancy Smith, Executive Direcor of Interval HouseWe thank LiUNA for their ongoing commitment to ending gender-based violence. LiUNA’s contribution of $250k over five years will enable us to continue to provide support, resources and care women need when they have experienced abuse, violence, or human trafficking. With the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — where rates of violence and abuse are substantially increasing due to additional stress at home from job losses, isolation, and financial strain – the generous financial contributions from LiUNA is incredibly important.

Said Nancy Smith, Executive Director, Interval House of Hamilton, “Over 35 years ago, Interval House of Hamilton was only an emergency shelter. We have expanded our programs over the years to include Women’s Centre Hamilton, Jared’s Place, Flamborough Women’s Resource Centre, MentorAction, and Be More Than A Bystander. Naming our shelter after Victoria Mancinelli who is a Canadian leader in issues of gender equality, perfectly aligns with our organization’s mission, vision and values and is true synergy.”

“Violence against women is not just a woman’s issue,” said Victoria Mancinelli, “it is a human rights issue, a community wide issue.”

Interval House of Hamilton (IHOH) works with women with or without children, aged 16 and up, who have experienced abuse, violence, human trafficking and/or trauma. IHOH is comprised of the 22- bed emergency shelter on Sanatorium Road, legal advocacy at Jared’s Place, and counselling and support services at Hamilton Women’s Centre in downtown Hamilton and at the Flamborough Women’s Resource Centre in Waterdown. The mission of IHOH is violence free lives for all women, children, and communities. TheIHOH MentorAction’s Be More Than A Bystander partnership to end gender-based violence have grown and expanded and now includes Hamilton Bulldogs, McMaster University Athletics, Hamilton Tiger Cats, Forge FC, and SportHamilton.