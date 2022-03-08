Hamilton Police release pictures of suspected murder car

Hamilton Police think they have identified a car that was used in Hamilton’s first murder of 2022. This comes after a 39 year old man was shot in the head and dumped in the area of Tisdale and Main Street on Sunday.

That afternoon just before 6PM, Hamilton Police were called to the area of Tisdale Street South and Erie Avenue. Upon arriving, police located a male lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police have now released video of the automobile they believe was used in the murder.

SUSPECT VEHICLE

Black or dark-coloured BMW 4-door sedan

Silver wheel rims

Witnesses report a black sedan driving down the street and then the discovery of the male victim. At this time, investigators do not have any suspect(s) descriptions available.

The identity of the deceased is confirmed; however, investigators are still trying to locate next of kin.

Investigators continue to search for suspects or continued vehicle information. There will be a heavy police presence in the area as police continue to canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Ebert at 905-546-4167.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.