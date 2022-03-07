Suspect who dragged Halton Officer had a $279,000 stash of stolen goods

Halton Police say they’ve nabbed a serial thief who, it turns out, is also the person who dragged a Halton Police officer last week who was trying to arrest him, Police say the spree involved the theft of motorcycles, off-road vehicles (ATV’s, dirt bikes and UTV’s), utility trailers, motor vehicles, and construction equipment and vehicles. The thefts and entries took place between June 1, 2021 and March 1, 2022 in Milton and Halton Hills. As a result of this investigation, 1 District investigators also identified the suspect as being responsible for an incident in Burlington that occurred on Monday February 28, 2022 in which an HRPS police officer was dragged for a short distance.

On March 1, 2022, HRPS investigators arrested Timothy Burt (35) of Milton. He has been charged with:

15 Counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

3 Counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

7 Counts of Failure to Comply with Probation

1 Count of Tampering with Vehicle Identification Number

1 Count Flight from Police

1 Count Dangerous Operation

1 Count Failure to Stop After Accident

1 Count Assaulting Peace Officer with Weapon or Causing Bodily Harm

Burt was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators executed search warrants at six locations in Milton and Halton Hills and found a huge stash of stolen goods valued at approximately $279,000.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Scott Fettes of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2490.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.