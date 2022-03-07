Province reports 693 COVID cases

Some Ontario hospitals do not report case counts on weekends, but the province is reporting 693 COVID hospitalizations with 249 of them in ICU. Last Monday’s count was 849 hospitalizations and 279 ICU cases.

There were 3 deaths reported. Just over 9,400 tests were conducted, yielding 1074 new COVID cases and a positivity rate of 11.8 percent, but the number of new cases is understated due to limitations in testing. Only 6,281 vaccinations were administered.

Provincial figures show Hamilton reporting 50 new COVID cases and Halton 34.