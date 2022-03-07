Orphan 2026 Commonwealth Games may have a home in Australia

It looks like the 2026 Commonwealth games will go ahead in Australia according to the website Insidethegames. Commonwealth Games officials visited Victoria State to inspect sports facilities after offering Victoria the same deal they had offered Hamilton—an uncontested pathway to hosting the games. Hamilton games organizers had originally planned to go after the 2030 games to mark the 100th anniversary of the Games’ inauguration in Hamilton in 1930 as the British Empire Games, but when the Commonwealth Games federation ran into problems finding a host for the 2026 games, they offered Hamilton a chance to host the 2026 games without going through a competitive process. That plan fell though when the Province of Ontario said they would nor support the 2026 games because it would clash with the FIFA World Cup which will be held in North America. The 2030 games bid has tentative support from Hamilton City Council and the Province, but it will put Hamilton in a position of competing for the games with other Commonwealth countries.

It’s expected the Victoria games will get approval next month. The last time the games were held in Australia was 2006 in Melbourne.