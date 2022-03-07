Ontario nurses will get $5,000 retention bonus

The Ontario government is offering “retention bonuses” of up top $5,000 to Ontario nurses. The cost of the program will be $763 million.

Said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “As we continue to build up our nursing workforce, this investment will support the nurses we currently have so that Ontarians continue to have access to the care they need during the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future.”

Through the temporary retention payment for nurses, the government will provide a lump sum payment of up to $5,000 for eligible full-time nurses and a prorated payment of up to $5,000 for eligible part-time and casual nursing staff across the province. The payment will be paid by employers in two installments.

To receive the first payment, nurses must be employed as of March 31 and to receive the second payment nurses must be employed on September 1. In other words the nurses will get half of the bonus before the June election and the remainder afterwards.

In 2021-22, the province invested $35 million to add up to 2,000 additional nursing students at publicly-assisted colleges and universities across the province, for the Fall 2021 and Winter 2022 incoming cohorts.

The province is also collaborating with Ontario Health and the College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) on initiatives to deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals and other health care settings to work under the supervision of a regulated health care provider, such as a registered nurse or doctor. More than 1,200 internationally educated CNO applicants have expressed interest in participating in these initiatives so far.