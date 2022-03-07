EllisDon Team Selected as Preferred Proponent to Build New West Lincoln Memorial Hospital

EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare (EDIH) has been selected as the preferred proponent to design, build and finance the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital (WLMH) redevelopment project.

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) selected EDIH after extensive evaluations following a competitive request for proposals process that began in June 2021. The EDIH team includes:

• Applicant Leads: EllisDon Corporation

• Design Team: Parkin Architects Limited

• Construction Team: EllisDon Corporation

• Financial Advisor: EllisDon Capital Inc.

IO and HHS will now work to finalize contract details with EDIH. The project is expected to reach financial close in the coming weeks, which will mean that relevant contracts have been signed and a financing rate has been set. The contract cost will be announced publicly following financial close and construction is scheduled to begin shortly thereafter.

Said Kelly Campbell, VP Corporate Services and Capital Development HHSC, “EllisDon is a market leader in the delivery of important health-care infrastructure projects across Ontario, with a long history of innovation and collaboration working with public partners. We are excited for their vision to bring this project to life.”

A local fundraising campaign is nearing its goal of raising $50 million towards the project.