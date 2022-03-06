Shots fired at house on Hamilton mountain

A bullet was fired into the upper story of a house in the area of Franklin Road and East 2nd St. Saturday afternoon. The residence was targeted by three unknown suspects. AHamilton Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting. Police are treating this incident as targeted.

The Hamilton Police are asking residents in the area to review their security surveillance cameras around the time of incident.

Suspect descriptions:

1. Male, thin build, wearing a blue coat with the hood up, dark pants.

2. Female, medium build, dark hair.

3. Male thin build wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with any information that you believe could assist Police with this investigation, are asked to contact Det/Sgt Del Conte by calling (905)546-3851, or Det/Cst Montgomery (905)546-8927.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.