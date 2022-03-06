Province reporting 684 COVID hospitalizations

Some Ontario hospitals do not report case counts on weekends, but the province is reporting 684 COVID hospitalizations with 247 of them in ICU. Last Sunday’s count was 1024 hospitalizations and 284 ICU cases.

There were 16 deaths reported. Just over 13,000 tests were conducted, yielding 1176 new COVID cases and a positivity rate of 10.2 percent, but the number of new cases is understated sure to limitations in testing. 16,438 vaccinations were administered.

Provincial figures show Hamilton reporting 65 new COVID cases and Halton 53.