Ontario COVID hospitalizations at lowest level since December

COVID hospitalizations dropped below 800 for the first time since late December with 795 cases reported. ICU cases dropped by 9 to 253. In the past week hospitalizations have dropped by 229 and ICU cases have reduced by 31. There were 24 deaths reported, six of which were from previous periods. There were more than 14,000 tests conducted, yielding 1930 new cases and a positivity rate of 10.8 percent, but the new case count is understated due to limitations in testing. There were just under 20,000 vaccinations administered.

There was a slight increase in COVID hospitalization in Hamilton with 49 cases reported—an increase of six. ICU cases appear to have decreased with HHSC reporting “less than five” cases and St Joes only one ICU patient. Hamilton Public Health reported two additional deaths. Outbreaks decreased by two to five. One of the outbreaks now declared over was that at Alexander Place which was first reported January 1 and which infected 70 people. Halton is reporting seven hospitalizations and five ICU patients with no deaths. Hamilton is reporting 63 new COVID cases and Halton 71.