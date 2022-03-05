31-year-old probationer arrested with gun, drugs

A traffic stop conducted in the area of Barton Street East and Lottridge Street has led to the seizure of a firearm, illicit drugs and the arrest of a 31-year-old Hamilton man who was out on probation.

On Wednesday, just after 1 PM., Hamilton Police observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and aggressively over taking other vehicles on the road.

Police ran the plates and learned the driver of the motor vehicle was a suspended driver. Subsequently, a traffic stop was conducted and a 31-year-old male arrested.

The man faces a string of charges including weapons, drugs, proceeds of crime, driving while prohibited, and failure to comply with probation. Bail is being opposed.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Division One Staff Detective Sergeant Catherine Lockley by calling 905-546-3833.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com