Two COVID outbreaks in Hamilton declared over, two additional deaths

There was a slight increase in COVID hospitalization in Hamilton with 49 cases reported—an increase of six. ICU cases appear to have decreased with HHSC reporting “less than five” cases and St Joes only one ICU patient. Hamilton Public Health reported two additional deaths. Outbreaks decreased by two to five. One of the outbreaks now declared over was that at Alexander Place which was first reported January 1 and which infected 70 people. Halton is reporting seven hospitalizations and five ICU patients with no deaths. Hamilton is reporting 63 new COVID cases and Halton 71.

For the sixth straight day COVID hospitalization have dropped with the latest count at 821-down 13 from Thursday. ICU cases dropped by five to 262. There were 26 deaths reported. Nearly 16,000 tests were conducted, yielding 2085 cases and a positivity rate of 10.7 percent; however chief medical officer Dr.Kieran Moore said the real number of positive cases could be much higher, although the lower hospitalization numbers suggest the severity is low. There were just over 17,000 vaccinations administered.