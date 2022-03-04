Ford loses another senior cabinet member with announcement that Christine Elliott will not run

As had been rumored earlier, Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Christine Elliott has announced that she will not seek re=election in June. I a statement she wrote, “after considerable reflection and discussion with my family, it is with deep gratitude for my 16 years in public life that I recently shared with Premier Ford that I will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming provincial content in June.”

She praised the front line health care workers, writing, “I want to express my profound admiration of and gratitude for all who provide care to Ontarians each end every day. They do so bravely, selflessly and at great expense to their own personal lives and circumstances”

Elliott, a lawyer who turns 67 next month, was first elected in 2006, but left politics for a three-year stretch after losing the 2015 leadership race. During that break, former premier Kathleen Wynne appointed Elliott to be Ontario’s first patient ombudsman.

Her departure makes her the fourth person who had served in the Ford Cabinet to step down. She Joins Rod Philipps, former Treasurer and Long Term Case Minister, Jane McKenna and Jeff Yurek who have also announced they will not be running in June.