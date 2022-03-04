Burlington looking for urban design panel members

The City of Burlington Urban Design Advisory Panel is seeking three design professionals to serve as volunteer members for its next two-year term starting in April 2022. The City is seeking urban designers, architects, landscape architects, heritage professionals, green technologies specialists and planners.

The mandate of the Burlington Urban Design Advisory Panel is to provide independent, objective and professional urban design advice to the Community Planning Department on tall and mid-rise buildings, five storeys or greater, and public development projects, studies and policy initiatives to help achieve design excellence in the city.

Background

The City of Burlington is at a unique time in its history. With very little greenfield left for development of suburban-type neighbourhoods, the city can no longer grow out. Instead, it must grow from within its existing urban area.

Eligibility

Candidates will be highly qualified design professionals and currently possess full membership for a minimum of ten years in at least one of the following professional associations:

1. Ontario Association of Architects (OAA);

2. Canadian Society of Landscape Architects (CSLA);

3. Ontario Association of Landscape Architects (OALA);

4. Canadian Institute of Planners (CIP) or

5. the Ontario Professional Planners Institute (OPPI).

Candidates will also have a broad range of professional design experience such as:

1. A domestic and international work portfolio;

2. Project expertise with a variety of building scales and types including tall, mid-, and low-rise buildings;

3. Demonstrated leadership in city building;

4. Construction techniques, financial management and feasibility;

5. Application of sustainable design methods.

Panel Meetings

The Panel meets once a month during regular business hours. Each meeting will be approximately four hours long with a maximum of three projects reviewed per meeting.

For more information on the Burlington Urban Design Advisory Panel please visit www.burlington.ca/UDP

Application

Candidates should submit:

1. A cover letter and CV summarizing their qualifications, experience and interest in participating on Burlington’s Urban Design Advisory Panel;

2. Confirmation to be able to attend all meetings during their term and

3. The ability to provide independent, objective, professional urban design advice to the City of Burlington Community Planning Department.

Submissions should be emailed with the subject heading ‘Urban Design Advisory Panel’ by Friday, March 25, 2022 to:

Todd Evershed, MCIP, RPP

Coordinator of Urban Design & Special Projects, City of Burlington

todd.evershed@burlington.ca

905-335-7600, ext. 7870