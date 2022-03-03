Police nab man who dragged cop in stolen truck

On Monday Afternoon a Halton Police officer attended a parking lot located at 963 Francis Road in Burlington (in the area of Plains Road East and the QEW). The officer began an investigation into a stolen vehicle parked at that location, and attempted to make an arrest of a suspect inside the stolen brown pickup truck. The suspect resisted and stepped on the gas dragging the police officer a short distance. The officer suffered minor injuries. The suspect’s truck also struck a cruiser and an uninvolved parked car during its escape.

Through further investigation police identified and arrested the suspect.

Timothy Burt (35) of Milton has been charged with the following:

Assaulting peace officer with weapon or cause bodily harm

Dangerous Operation of a vehicle

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Failure to stop after accident

Any witnesses, persons with dash cam footage of the occurrence or anyone with information regarding this investigation are asked to contact Constable Jason Lin at 905-825-4777 ext. 7355.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestop