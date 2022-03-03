Minor reductions in Local, Ontario COVID hospitalizations

There was a slight drop in COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton from 46 to 43. For ICU cases, HHSC reported “less than five” and St Joes three. Halton showed six COVID hospitalizations—all of the in-ICU beds. There were no new deaths reported by either unit. Hamilton has seven outbreaks which is unchanged and Halton two, also no change. Hamilton reprts 77 new cases of COVID and Halton 66.

For the fifth straight day, COVID hospitalizations in Ontario have continued to fall. Hospitalizations were down by 13 to 834 cases and ICU cases also declined by six to 267. In the past week COVID hospitalizations have dropped by more than 200 and ICU cases have decreased by 35. There were 17 deaths reported by Ontario Health officials. With more than 16,000 tests conducted, 2262 new cases were reported for a positivity rate of 10.2 percent. More than 17,000 vaccinations were administered. The number of residents aged 5-plus with at least one dose is nearly 90 percent, The number aged five and older fully vaccinated is now just under 86 percent.