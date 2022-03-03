Hamilton Police Looking to Identify suspect in daylight bank heist

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a robbery at a Royal Bank branch that occurred in Downtown Hamilton.

On Monday, February 7, 2022, shortly before 02:00p.m., Hamilton Police were called to the area of Main Street West and Locke Street South for a bank robbery. Witnesses told Hamilton Police, that a lone male suspect entered the financial institution and approached the wicket and handed a note to the teller advising that this was a robbery and the suspect was armed. The suspect scooped up an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

No weapons were observed and no one was injured during the incident.

Investigators are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the investigation.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Ricker at 905-546-8938 or Staff Sergeant Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 of the B.E.A.R. unit.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com