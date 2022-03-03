Continued easing of Ontario COVID hospitalizations

For the fifth straight day, COVID hospitalizations in Ontario have continued to fall. Hospitalizations were down by 13 to 834 cases and ICU cases also declined by six to 267. In the past week COVID hospitalizations have dropped by more than 200 and ICU cases have decreased by 35. There were 17 deaths reported by Ontario Health officials. With more than 16,000 tests conducted, 2262 new cases were reported for a positivity rate of 10.2 percent. More than 17,000 vaccinations were administered. The number of residents aged 5-plus with at least one dose is nearly 90 percent, The number aged five and older fully vaccinated is now just under 86 percent.

COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton were down one at 46 and ICU cases were listed as “less than five” by HHSC and two at St Joes. There were two additional deaths in Hamilton, bringing the total to 524 since the pandemic began. There were 77 new cases reported, and active outbreaks were unchanged at seven. Halton Hospitalizations rose by three to seven cases but ICU cases remained at five. There were 66 new cases in Halton and there are now only 2 outbreaks underway in that Health unit.